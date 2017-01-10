Multi-car crash after potato truck rolls over on I-495

ANDOVER (WHDH) — A potato truck rolled over on Interstate 495 in Andover early Tuesday morning.

Multiple cars were reportedly involved in the rollover that happened on I-495 southbound at Exit 40.

Two lanes are currently being blocked on the interstate, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

MassDOT Andover also reports the ramp at Exit 40 to I-495 southbound from I-93 northbound is closed.

It is unclear what caused the truck to roll over and if there were any injuries in the crash.

