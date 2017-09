BEVERLY, MA — A multi-car crash has closed the Route 128 Northbound, affecting the Friday morning commute.

#MAtraffic Update: Beverly- Route 128N Exit 19, crash, NB traffic detour to Exit 19 until crash cleared. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 29, 2017

Officials are detouring drivers to exit 19 until the crash is cleared.

The crash involves up to 10 cars. No injuries have been reported.

