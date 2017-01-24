Multi-car crash shuts down 128 South in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD (WHDH) — Lanes are blocked on Route 128 southbound in Lynnfield Tuesday morning after several vehicles collided on the highway.

The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. At least one lane is blocked on a stretch of the highway near Exit 43 to Walnut Street.

#MAtraffic Update: Lynnfield- Route 128 SB at Exit 43, right lane remains closed from earlier crash. Delays SB. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 24, 2017

Traffic delays are expected for commuters heading toward the Boston area.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation advises driving slowly Tuesday morning due to slick roads and a variety of weather conditions across the state.

#MAsnow crews 5am total 1,077 treating, clearing state roads west, central, north. Roads wet to slush covered, icy. #TakeItSlow this AM. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 24, 2017

