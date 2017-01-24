Multi-car crash shuts down 128 South in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD (WHDH) — Lanes are blocked on Route 128 southbound in Lynnfield Tuesday morning after several vehicles collided on the highway.
The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. At least one lane is blocked on a stretch of the highway near Exit 43 to Walnut Street.
Traffic delays are expected for commuters heading toward the Boston area.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation advises driving slowly Tuesday morning due to slick roads and a variety of weather conditions across the state.
