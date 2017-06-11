Mutli-State, high-speed chase comes to an end in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MA (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police responded to a call around 2:25am to stop a reported stolen vehicle on Route 89 in Warner.

The driver of the stolen Nissan was Gregory Coffey, 33, of Providence, Rhode Island.

Coffey refused to stop the car for police and led them towards Nashua.

Spike strips were set out by Nashua Police near exit 3.

After Coffey drove over the spike strip, he took exit 2 and made it to Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua.

Despite driving on his rims, Coffey continued to Tyngsboro, MA where the local police set out another set of spike strips.

The car finally stopped just over the Chelmsford town-line where police arrested Coffey.

He is being held on Fugitive From Justice charges.

Coffey is also facing charges from Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.

