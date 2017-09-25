Multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down section of I-495

(WHDH) — A multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 495 south in Littleton has closed three travel lanes.
Authorities say a tractor-trailer truck crashed around 3 p.m. in an area near Route 2.
Fuel was spilled on the highway as a result of the crash. Just one lane of traffic is getting by at this time.
Emergency crews are on the scene and working to clear the wreck.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area. Lengthy delays are expected.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known. It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.
