Multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down section of I-495

(WHDH) — A multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 495 south in Littleton has closed three travel lanes.

Authorities say a tractor-trailer truck crashed around 3 p.m. in an area near Route 2.

WATCH: Sky7 live over the scene

Fuel was spilled on the highway as a result of the crash. Just one lane of traffic is getting by at this time.

Emergency crews are on the scene and working to clear the wreck.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area. Lengthy delays are expected.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

#LittletonMA Firefighters #mattaffic 495 south just prior to Rt 2 multi vehicle crash 1 lane open avoid area pic.twitter.com/dnXI4lU7RI — Littleton Fire Dept. (@LittletonFD) September 25, 2017

#MAtraffic Rte 495 S/B @ Rte 2 in #Littleton, TT rollover, all lanes closed except one. Expect delays. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 25, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)