Multi-vehicle crash shuts down section of Broadway in Everett

EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - A serious crash Wednesday morning involving multiple vehicles has shut down a section of Broadway in Everett.

Police say the crash happened on a northern section of the road near 862 Broadway.

Broadway between Cameron and Kenwood streets will be closed for an extended period, according to police.

Motorists are being urged to seek alternate routes.

No additional details were immediately available.

