Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic in Connecticut

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WHDH) — Connecticut State Police are on the scene of a massive pile-up after snow-covered roads made for difficult driving.
State Police tweeted out a video of a crash Saturday, showing several cars, trucks, and even a tanker truck involved in the wreck.
The crash happened on I-91 southbound at Exit 21 in Middletown. Troopers closed the highway for the crash.
Officers reported at least 20 cars involved, including three tractor-trailers and a tanker.
No serious injuries were reported.
