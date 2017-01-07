Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic in Connecticut

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WHDH) — Connecticut State Police are on the scene of a massive pile-up after snow-covered roads made for difficult driving.

State Police tweeted out a video of a crash Saturday, showing several cars, trucks, and even a tanker truck involved in the wreck.

The crash happened on I-91 southbound at Exit 21 in Middletown. Troopers closed the highway for the crash.

Officers reported at least 20 cars involved, including three tractor-trailers and a tanker.

No serious injuries were reported.

#CTtraffic: I-91 sb x21 Middletown closed for multi-car crash. Troopers report at least 20 cars, 3 TT's, a tanker. No serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/dzE1BBNW1H — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 7, 2017

