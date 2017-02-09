Multiple arrests made in string of purse snatches at Canton supermarket

CANTON, MA (WHDH) - Three people were arrested Wednesday in connection with a string of recent purse snatching robberies at a supermarket in Canton.

Police said officers had responded to the Shaw’s parking lot on Washington Street on three occasions, dating back to Jan. 29, for reported robberies.

Two incidents involved a female victim being robber of her purse. In a third incident, a female victim was nearly robbed, but was able to escape.

Police released surveillance images on Wednesday of a man and woman who they believed to be the suspected robbers.

With the public’s help, police made three arrests. Detectives in Canton arrested Ihor Havryliv, 30, and Alyshha Delellis, 28, both of Stoughton. Stoughton police said they nabbed a third suspect in connection with the crimes.

Havryliv and Delellis face charges of larceny, robbery and assault on a person over the age of 60. They are due in Stoughton District Court on Thursday.

