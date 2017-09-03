SALEM, MA (WHDH) - Officials said a multiple-car crash in Salem caused one person to drive into a building overnight.

Three people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after the crash.

Authorities said the driver of the car that crashed into the building tried running away from the scene.

Police said that suspect was being tracked by a canine unit.

They also said a crack pipe was found in that car.

No names have been released.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

