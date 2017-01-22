DAVIE, FLA. (WHDH) – Multiple people, including children, were taken to the hospital after, police said, a car that was street racing collided with a minivan that was pulling out of a parking lot in Davie, Sunday morning.

According to Davie Police, a red Mercedes and silver Infiniti were street racing in the northbound lanes of Davie Road, just before 11 a.m. The Mercedes then crashed into a white minivan that was pulling out of the parking lot of a restaurant depot, near .

“Witness accounts have these vehicles traveling at high rates of speed,” said Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leone. “You can see by the carnage of the crash that these vehicles were moving [fast].”

The minivan’s driver, who is the owner of a catering company, was ejected more than 30 feet from the vehicle.

The collision sent the red Mercedes in the southbound lanes, where it caught fire. In addition to the driver, two small children were inside the sedan.

This unrecognizable Mercedes was racing on #Davie Rd according to witnesses. Multiple serious injuries, including children. #DaviePolice pic.twitter.com/aocG9dEAu8 — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) January 22, 2017

“I just saw the people hurt. I did not want him to die,” said good Samaritan Rebecca Thomas, who rushed to the minivan driver’s side to render aid.

“All I could give him was chest compressions. His airways were full of blood. I couldn’t give him CPR,” said Thomas.

Crews transported the driver of the minivan to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition.

Thomas said she also spotted a child who was riding in the Mercedes. “There was a little girl laying in the grass,” she said.

Good Samaritans managed to pull the children from the burning Mercedes.

They were transported to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

Pieces of vehicle lined the road as investigators worked the crash.

A co-worker of the minivan driver inside the minivan stopped by the scene. “He was ejected? Oh, my God,” said Marlin upon learning the details of the crash.

Marlin, who did not give out his last name, said his boss had only stopped at the store to grab some groceries for his business.

“He’s my friend as well,” said Marlin. “He gave me a chance when no one else would, and I’m here because of him.”

The driver of the Infiniti remained at the scene.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)