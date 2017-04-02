Multiple manhole cover explosions reported in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of multiple manhole cover explosions in Boston.

Police and fire crews responded to the Government Center area of Boston, where smoke could be seen billowing from manholes on Tremont Street not far from City Hall.

One 7News employee captured one of the explosions with a cell phone video, which you can see below:

Witnesses said multiple loud bangs could be heard from restaurants in the area.

Officials have closed off the area to traffic and pedestrians while the matter is dealt with.

It’s not clear what caused the explosions.

Boston Police say there are no injuries as a result of the explosions.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

