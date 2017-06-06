Multiple minor injuries reported after school bus crash in Brockton

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a school bus crash in Brockton.

According to the Brockton Fire Department, six injuries have been reported after a car and bus were involved in a crash.

The incident happened at 1283 Pleasant Street. Brockton Fire and EMS have responded to the scene.

The fire department says the injuries were all minor and those injured have been transported to local hospitals.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

Brockton Fire & EMS are working an MVA at 1283 Pleasant St. Car vs Bus with 6 minor injuries being transported to local hospitals — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) June 6, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)