Multiple people injured in Brockton school bus crash, officials say

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Multiple people were injured Tuesday in a school bus crash in Brockton, officials say.

Emergency crews are responded around 4 p.m. to 1283 Pleasant Street for a report of a school bus crash.

The bus struck a black SUV that had pulled out onto the street, according to police. Police did not say which driver was at fault.

Five individuals, including four people in the SUV, suffered minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals. The bus driver was also transported.

Two students on the bus were not injured

