Multiple people injured in collision between MBTA bus, minivan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Multiple people were injured Saturday morning in a collision between an MBTA bus and a minivan in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, authorities said.

Police responded to the crash just after 10 a.m. on Talbot Avenue near Lithgow Street.

A number of people suffered injuries in the crash and were taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

Streets in the area are closed as police investigate the crash.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more details emerge.

