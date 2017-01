MIAMI (WHDH) - According to reports, multiple people have been shot outside of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

A shooting allegedly took place between terminals 2 and 3 in the taxi area, at around 1 p.m., Friday.

The shooter has been contained.

There have been victims but the extent of their injuries remains unknown.

