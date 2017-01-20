Multiple Steelers battling flu ahead of AFC Championship, report says

PITTSBURGH (WHDH) - With Sunday’s AFC Championship game rapidly approaching, several members of the Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly come down with the flu.

Up to 15 people at the Steelers facility have been hampered by illness this week, ESPN reported.

Multiple players have missed practice this week, including tight end Ladaruis Green and receiver Darrius Heyward-Bay.

Steelers star running back Le’Veon Bell has also missed practice, but the team said it was due to “personal reasons.”

The Patriots had full practice participation on Wednesday and Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)