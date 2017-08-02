ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — A prosecutor has re-filed a murder charge against a Vermont man accused of killing his foster mother in 2000.

The Caledonian Record reports 34-year-old Scott Favreau is scheduled to be arraigned in Caledonia Superior Court on Aug. 8 on a first-degree murder charge.

Last month, a judge threw out a second-degree murder conviction against Favreau, saying the trial judge never asked Favreau if he admitted to the facts of his guilty plea during a plea hearing. Favreau pleaded guilty to the charge in 2002 in the death of foster mother Vicki Campbell-Beer, and was sentenced to 17 year to life in prison.

Favreau later said he was manipulated by his lawyers and that his confession was coerced.

Tashia Beer, Campbell-Beer’s husband’s daughter, was also convicted and served a sentence for her role in the killing.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)