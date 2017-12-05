ATTLEBORO, MA (WHDH) - Officials have launched a murder investigation after one man died from a gunshot wound in Attleboro.

Police received a 9-1-1 call late Monday night after someone from inside a South Avenue home reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Officers responded to the scene and discovered a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials transported the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police chief said that this incident may have stemmed from drugs because the person who called 9-1-1 allegedly said that the suspects arrived to the home to get marijuana.

Police have not released any specific details about a suspect at this time. However, witnesses said that a burgundy Jeep fled the area with possibly two people inside of it, police said.

