Murder, rape suspect formally charged in drive-by shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WHDH) — A New Hampshire man facing murder charges in Lynn and rape charges in North Andover was indicted Thursday on unrelated charges stemming from a drive-by shooting in Lawrence.

Brian Brito, 22, was indicted by an Essex Country Grand Jury on charges of assault and battery with a weapon, causing bodily injury, assault with intent to murder and illegally carrying a firearm.

The indictment alleges that on March 25, Brito drove up to a parked car on Berkley Street and shot at two women inside. One victim was struck in the head and the second in the leg.

Brito is also charged with killing a pizza delivery driver in Lynn and raping a store clerk at a liquor store in North Andover on March 27.

Brito is due back in court on Aug. 10.

