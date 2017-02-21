Murder suspect arrested in Brockton

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Michael Pircio is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Brockton District Court on one count of murder.

Early Tuesday morning the Plymouth County DA was contacted by Brockton Police about a potential murder in Brockton.

Allegedly, after an altercation in an apartment at 18 Menlo Street, Pircio struck the victim in the head with an object.

Another person in the apartment called 911.

The victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as William James Porter who lived at that Menlo Street address.

