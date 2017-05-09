Murdered doctors remembered by family and friends as loving couple

BOSTON (WHDH) - Family members and close friends of two doctors killed in their South Boston penthouse on Friday are asking that the loving couple be remembered for how they lived, not how they died.

“I think I’ve lost a sister here. She was so close to me,” Dr. Nita Sahani said of Dr. Lina Bolanos. Sahani said Bolanos was like family to her. They were both immigrants, friends and anesthesiologists at Mass Eye and Ear.

“Her face just keeps coming in front of me and I don’t think I can go back a day when I can’t think about her,” Sahani said.

Sahani joined surgical nurse Nancy Katzuba and Dr. Christopher Hartnick Tuesday in remembering Bolanos, who was found bound and murdered with her fiancé Dr. Richard Field.

Hartwick said it is a tight-knit group at the hospital. He said he has heard from dozens of patients and their families expressing their condolences. Katzuba said Bolanos was a great teacher but it was her kindness and compassionate manner with children that set her apart.

“The kids loved her. The parents loved her. Everybody trusted her. You know, she was awesome,” Katzuba said.

Bolanos’ mother also broke her silence, posting a heartfelt message on Facebook.

“My sweet girl nothing or nobody will tear you from my heart I love you I love you and I will love you until eternity! I will always remember till we meet again. God has you in heaven my angel,” the statement said.

Sahani said she had met Bolanos’ fiancé a couple of times and that they seemed made for each other.

“As far as I know, they just loved each other. They were meant for each other. They just brought out the best in each other,” Sahani said.

The medical community at Mass Eye and Ear is considering starting a fellowship at the hospital in memory of Bolanos.

The Field family also issued a statement on the couple’s deaths:

“Richard and Lina were loving, vital people whose joy for life was infectious and love for family absolute.

They thrived on traveling, experiencing cultures and making friends in every port. As such, their loss will be felt by family and loved ones across the world.

As doctors, they dedicated their professional lives to alleviating suffering and ensuring the safety of those most vulnerable—children undergoing surgery. As family members, they adored their nieces and nephews as if their own children and always found the time to take interest in each and every one of us, no matter what was on their plate.

Their passing is a tragedy beyond measure and our lives will forever be changed. However, we want to remember Richard and Lina for who they were, not how they died. Their impact in the world–in the lives of those who they loved, those who loved them, and the patients that they cared for—is the real newsworthy story. We will remember and celebrate their passion, gentility, and extraordinary kindness forever.”

Bampumim Teixeira, 30, of Chelsea, faces two counts of murder in connection with their deaths. He was ordered held without bail Monday.

