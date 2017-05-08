Murdered doctors remembered by friend for their ‘zest for living’

BOSTON (WHDH) - A doctor with close ties to the two doctors found murdered in their South Boston apartment spoke with 7News about his friendship with them.

The doctor, who asked that he not be named, said Dr. Richard Field and Dr. Lina Bolanos always managed to put those around them in a good mood.

“Their smiles, their zest for living, was infectious. You never met two people who were so much alive,” said the doctor.

Field and Bolanos, who both worked as anesthesiologists, met through work and their friend said they had been engaged for about a year. He told 7News they were excited about their upcoming wedding and were both expected at a retirement party Saturday night.

The doctor, who trained Bolanos, called it “unfathomable” that someone would want to kill the couple.

“Just unfathomable loss to the medical community and their personal community and their families, it’s hard to process it all,” said the doctor.

