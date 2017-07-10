Museum finds cases of 2-century-old wine in its cellar

UNION, N.J. (AP) — A restoration project at a New Jersey museum has unearthed cases of wine nearly as old as the United States.

The Liberty Hall Museum in Union says it discovered almost three full cases of Madeira wine dating to 1796 while restoring its wine cellar. NJ.com reports the museum also found 42 large glass jugs dating to the 1820s.

Madeira is a fortified wine.

Bill Schroh, director of operations at Liberty Hall, says it was the best wine to ship during the 18th century because it almost never spoils — even centuries later if stored properly.

Liberty Hall President John Kean says he’s sampled the wine. He compares it to a sweet sherry.

