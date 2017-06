An AirAsia X plane was forced to land when the cabin started shaking.

The terrifying moments were captured on video by a passenger.

Video shows the seats shuddering. It lasted for about two hours before the plane finally landed.

The airline said a “single engine failure” was to blame.

