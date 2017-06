ANAHEIM, Calif. (WHDH) – very special moment at Disneyland was captured on video.

Pluto, Minnie and Mickey communicated with a little boy using sign language.

The characters said “It’s nice to meet you,” and “I love you.”

The trip was part of Foster Care Awareness month.

