‘My son’s life mattered’: Mom breaks down as drug dealer who sold fatal dose to son gets jail

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WHDH) — A Lynn drug dealer was sentenced Thursday to up to 12 years behind bars for selling fentanyl to a man who fatally overdosed.

In Lawrence District Court, a heartbroken Diana McEvoy wrestled with her sadness over the loss of her son, 37-year-old Joshua Miller. He was a father of two, including a baby.

“My son’s life mattered,” McEvoy said. “He has a little baby who will never hear his father’s voice because of this.”

Miller died an hour after prosecutors say he purchased fentanyl from convicted drug dealer Carlos Hunter of Lynn in 2015. The 33-year-old, who was wrapping up a two-year sentence for the distribution of the deadly drug, was found guilty last week of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors say Hunter provided the fatal dose to miller. Before sentencing, Miller’s mother delivered an emotional victim impact statement.

“I miss my son, as does my son. I miss me and I miss my family that once was,” McEvoy told the court as she fought back tears.

Hunter was sentenced to 8-12 years behind bars, but not before the judge described him as the “ultimate salesman.”

“He actively promoted the drug trade, selling absolute poison,” Judge Mary Ames said.

Hunter’s attorney left court without comment. For McEvoy, her grief is beyond words.

“I will never ever hear my son say I love you mom,” McEvoy said.

Hunter will immediately begin serving his sentence. Authorities say other drug dealers will take notice and learn from this case.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)