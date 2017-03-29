Mysterious carving found at church where John F. Kennedy wed

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A mysterious carving of a woman’s face has been discovered at the church where John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier married in 1953.

St. Mary’s Church in Newport is being restored. The Rev. Kris von Maluski said Wednesday they discovered the carving when a large organ was moved, revealing decorative columns.

Maluski believes it’s Mary Magdalene. Her face is split between two columns that face each other, forming a line with carvings of the 12 apostles in the choir loft.

He says she must be significant to be on that level. The carving dates back more than 160 years to when the church was built.

Maluski is contacting churches also designed by architect Patrick Keely at that time to see if they have a similar carving and know its identity.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)