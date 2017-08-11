Mysterious illness sickens 17, prompts evacuation of New Hampshire hospital

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) — Emergency crews in New Hampshire responded Friday morning to a “mass casualty situation” at Exeter Hospital and found nearly 20 workers suffering from a mysterious illness, officials said.

Seventeen staff members working in an operating room suddenly fell ill and were treated for symptoms of dizziness and nausea. Video from Sky7 showed a large staging area outside the hospital, where several people on stretchers could be seen undergoing treatment.

Local fire departments said they were first dispatched to the area for a report of a carbon monoxide leak. Some thought that an anesthesia leak could be to blame, but officials have not been able to confirm that as a possible cause. The cause and exact nature of the leak is still not known.

“We are still just working through a number of different sources. Exterior, interior. It could have been brought in by a patient or a staff member,” Assistant Fire Chief Eric Wilking said.

Hospital officials said an “unknown source sickened” only staff members and that no patients were affected. One patient was said to be in surgery when the staffers started feeling sick.

Dozens of firetrucks and ambulances from surrounding towns and cities responded to the scene. Officials deemed the incident to be a mass casualty situation because the number of reported victims exceeded the resources normally available from local departments.

Many of the victims were treated at the scene and sent home. Some people with more serious symptoms were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The operating room and emergency room will remain closed as crews work to pinpoint the cause of the sickness.

The incident is under investigation.

