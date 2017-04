REVERE, MA (WHDH) - The remains of an unidentified sea creature recently washed up on a Revere Beach.

A 7News photographer captured the photos of the creature’s carcass Friday afternoon.

The creature appeared as if it was missing its head. It seems to be in the beginning stages of decomposition.

It’s not clear how long the creature has been on the beach.

