Mystery noise prompts dozens of calls to Conn. police

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Authorities in Southington have been unable to determine what caused a loud noise that prompted dozens of people to call police.

Police and fire departments responded to the area where most of the calls came from around 10:30 a.m. Monday but did not find anything unusual.

More than 30 people called police in the central Connecticut town over what sounded like an explosion. Some residents wrote on social media that their windows shook from the noise. Authorities also received calls in neighboring towns including Cheshire and Wolcott.

Energy utilities were contacted but were not aware of anything that might have caused such a noise. And earthquake monitors said there was no temblor.

