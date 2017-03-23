N.C. husband accidentally donates wife’s wedding gown

DURHAM, N.C. (WHDH) — A North Carolina woman is pleading for the return of her wedding gown after her husband accidentally donated the dress.

Natalie Gelbert said she spent $1,000 on her dream wedding gown and planned to preserve it as a family heirloom.

“There’s no wedding dresses in my family. That was going to be the first one that I handed down to my kids and hopefully they can hand it down to theirs,” said Gelbert.

The day Gelbert planned to take the gown to David’s Bridal to have it cleaned and preserved, she learned her husband mistakenly dropped off the wrong bag at a donation center two weeks earlier. They contacted the donation center but were told the gown was no longer there and had been sold over the weekend.

“My heart sunk. I mean, that’s not something that’s replaceable at all,” said Gelbert. “Even if we were to go and buy the exact same dress from David’s Bridal, it’s not the one I married the love of my life in.”

Gelbert frantically posted about the gown on Facebook, asking friends to help her find it. Her post has since been shared thousands of times.

Gelbert said she is still making payments on the gown that was accidentally donated. She said she hopes the person who purchased her gown is willing to give it back or let her buy it from them.

