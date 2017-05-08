N.C. teen takes mother to prom after she missed her’s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WHDH) — A North Carolina high school senior took his mother as his date to prom after she was unable to attend her’s.

Rayquan Howard-Moss said he did not want his mother, Shontelle, to miss out on experiencing prom. She missed her’s because she was in the hospital giving birth to him.

“Words cannot even explain this moment. It’s been like 18 to 20 years. I never thought I’d get this moment but he wanted me to have a high school prom,” said Shontelle Howard-Moss.

Howard-Moss said his mother insisted he bring another date but he said he still decided to take her.

