N.H. attorney general launches criminal investigation into Concord prep school

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) — The New Hampshire Attorney General started a criminal investigation into St. Paul’s, the prep school in the Owen Labrie case.

The investigation comes after the Labrie case, where the student was accused of sexually assaulting a younger female student during a senior ritual. The investigation also focuses on a 2017 report on sexual assaults by St. Paul’s teachers on their students and allegations of a senior ritual similar to the one in the Labrie case.

The attorney general said the investigation will focus on whether the school engaged in conduct that endangered the welfare of children.

