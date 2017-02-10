N.H. counselor arrested, accused of sexually assaulting student

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) — A high school guidance counselor was arrested in Exeter, New Hampshire after she allegedly sexually assaulted a student.

Kristie Torbick, 37, was arrested on Friday after she turned herself in. Police charged the woman, from Lee, with aggravated sexual assault.

Torbick, a guidance counselor at Exeter High School, was put on paid administrative leave in late January around the same time police began investigating. This was her first year working for the district.

The Exeter Schools Superintendent released a statement that read, in part, “…the safety, well-being and security of all our students remain our highest priority.”

Torbick had previously worked at Bedford High School for five years. In a statement, the Bedford Schools Superintendent said when she worked in the district, there was never any reports of “misbehavior.”

