N.H. couple receives bag of medical waste in box from Amazon

MILTON, N.H. (WHDH) — A New Hampshire couple got an unsettling surprise from Amazon over the weekend, when a bag of medical waste showed up on their doorstep.

The large bag was included with several other items the couple ordered from Amazon Prime. Danielle McKenzie said she knew something was wrong when she did not recognize the contents and noticed that it smelled.

McKenzie said they brought the bag to their local fire department so it could be properly disposed of. Amazon gave them a full refund and is now looking into how it got shipped to their home.

