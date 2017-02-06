N.H. family welcomes quadruplets at Brigham and Women’s Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Hampshire family has grown from three to seven after a mother gave birth to quadruplets last week in Boston.

Corrie Cook and her husband, Keith, naturally conceived the quadruplets, a one in 700,000 occurrence. Cook said she thought the doctor was kidding when she was first told she was pregnant with four babies.

“I was laughing at the doctor when they told me and I thought, that’s not possible. This has to be a joke,” said Cook.

Cook gave birth to Hailey, Ellie, Benjamin and Michael on Thursday at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The four babies all weigh around 3 pounds. Arriving just days before the Patriots won the Super Bowl, Cook said the hospital celebrated by putting Patriots hats on the babies.

The quadruplets will spend a few more weeks in the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit before they go home to New Hampshire with their parents and 3-year-old brother, Alexander.

“I don’t think it will hit me for awhile,” said Cook. “I try to think about just how it’s going to be when they get home and I honestly can’t even picture it. So I just have to take it day by day.”

