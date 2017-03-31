N.H father facing charges after 3-year-old found wandering alone

LONDONDERRY, NH (WHDH) - 3-year-old Jayden is back at home in Hudson, New Hampshire.

On Friday he was found wandering alone with no shoes or socks on at an apartment complex in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

The boy’s father 35-year-old Joseph Killgren is now facing charges of child endangerment after someone noticed the child walking around and called 911.

Jayden was able to give his first name but unable to find a parent or guardian, police posted a picture on social media hoping for leads.

Police said the boy had been staying with his dad since Wednesday night at the apartment complex.

His mother said Jayden wandered off after his dad fell asleep.

And while mom, Sarah McGrade, is grateful her son is back at home safe, she had strong words for her ex-boyfriend.

“It’s just irresponsible,” said McGrade, “and whether it’s an accident or not it’s unacceptable.”

