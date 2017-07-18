N.H. man tries to escape arrest after crashing car

ROCHESTER, NH (WHDH) - A man is facing charges after police say he crashed his car in Rochester, New Hampshire.

Officers say the vehicle went off the road before rolling on it’s side and hitting a tree Monday night.

According to police, the driver, Larry Riccitelli, tried running away from the scene.

Officers later arrested him and he now faces several charges.

