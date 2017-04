MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire Police officer was injured while chasing down a suspect.

29-year-old Aaron Roux resisted arrest and ran from the officer.

During a struggle the officer suffered a broken arm.

The suspect will be in court Friday morning facing several charges.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)