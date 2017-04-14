N.H. Police search for man who escaped from halfway house

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire Police are looking for Anthony Jay Santos, who they say escaped the Calumet House, a halfway house in Manchester.

Police say Santos was last scene around 11 a.m. Thursday morning in the area of KRL Electronics in Manchester, where he was last employed.

Anyone with information on Santos’ whereabouts is asked to contact police.

