N.H. teen learns his name is on terror watch list

KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire teen going to Florida with his family underwent additional screening after he learned his name came up on a terror watch list.

Peter Haas, 14, was heading to Florida for a baseball tournament. When he and his family got to Logan Airport, Peter was unable to get his boarding pass with everyone else’s. He was then put through extra screening from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents.

“They patted me down like they would do with an adult, then they rubbed my hands and checked for residue. They did the same thing with my feet,” said Peter. “It was kind of violating, especially because it was right there in front of everyone.” Peter said they even took the soles out of his sneakers.

Peter’s mother asked why her son was getting searched and she said the TSA told her that his name came up on a terror watch list. She was told to contact the Department of Homeland Security to have his name removed.

The enhanced screening took about half an hour. The family made their flight and had no trouble coming home. They are now working with their senator to get Peter’s name taken off the list before he has to fly to another baseball tournament in a few months.

