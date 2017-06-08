N.J. officers under fire for attacking wrong man during police chase

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (WHDH) — Local officials in New Jersey are calling for action after seven police officers were caught on camera attacking the wrong person following a police chase.

Police said they were chasing a suspect accused of a shooting and the suspect got into a car crash. The crash set a nearby car, and its driver, on fire.

After the man on fire rolled out of his wrecked car, cellphone video showed the seven officers grabbing the man and dragging him on the sidewalk, where they proceeded to kick and beat him.

The victim’s brother said he was on his way home from work when he got caught in the police chase. He suffered burns and injuries to his body and underwent surgery Thursday.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop tweeted, “To be clear, this is unacceptable. We’re ID’ing officers, we’ll purse termination and criminal charges as appropriate.” The district attorney also called for the officers to be identified and taken off the job.

