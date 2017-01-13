N.J. police arrest Blackstone man suspected of murdering father

BLACKSTONE, Mass. (WHDH) — A Blackstone man accused of murdering his father was located and taken into custody in New Jersey Thursday evening.

Glenn Armstrong, 49, was found in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. Police said Armstrong was found when his Chevrolet pickup truck ran out of gas in a hotel parking lot. The pickup truck allegedly belonged to his father.

State troopers and local officers responded Wednesday afternoon to a home at 36 Summer St. for a well-being check and found the body of 83-year-old Walter Armstrong. An autopsy is underway to determine a cause of death.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early is now working on getting Armstrong back to Massachusetts, where he will face charges for failing to provide DNA connected to a previous charge. Any murder charges are pending.

Early said Armstrong was previously jailed for 18 months in 1994 for making threats against former President Bill Clinton. He served nine months in 2015 for assaulting a bartender in Blackstone.

Early said that evidence from the medical examiner’s office indicate a homicide.

