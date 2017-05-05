N. Korea claims U.S. attempted to assassinate Kim Jong Un

Officials in North Korea are accusing the U.S. of trying to assassinate it’s leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korean state news agency claims the CIA conspired with South Korea to bomb targets with ‘a bio chemical substance.’

The so-called targets were recent events including the nation’s military parade last month.

The report also claimed a North Korean citizen was involved in the plot to poison Kim Jong Un.

