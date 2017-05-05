N.Y. father rescues young son after tree collapses on home

NORWICH, N.Y. (WHDH) — A father in New York managed to rescue his son after a severe thunderstorm brought a tree down on top of their trailer home.

Dante Mills said he was on one side of his trailer, cleaning up his 2-year-old son Kayden’s toys during a severe thunderstorm.

“I heard a crack coming. The wind and everything and then I turn around and there’s a huge tree,” said Mills.

The tree split his trailer home in half, leaving Kayden on the other side. Mills said he decided to risk his life and climb through the remains of his home to save his son.

Mills rescued his son, handing him off to neighbors through a small space in the rubble. Both of them escaped without injury.

“It’s still in my head every night. Coming to help clean up and everything, the first night it didn’t seem so real, I thought it was just a dream until I came the next day to help pick up,” said Mills.

