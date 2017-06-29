N.Y. Gov. Cuomo declares state of emergency after subway derailment

NEW YORK (WHDH) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency after a subway train derailed Tuesday in New York City.

Nearly 40 people were injured when the train derailed in Harlem. Officials determined the cause was “human error” and two Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) maintenance supervisors have now been suspended without pay.

“We’re preparing for what we’re calling a summer of hell but we understand what happens when a system collapses and we want to make sure that what’s happening at Amtrak and Penn doesn’t happen again,” said Cuomo.

The state of emergency will speed up government processes to repair the damage and address other problems with the city’s subway system.

