N.Y. mom and daughter accused of selling heroin out of at-home daycare

ARCADIA, N.Y. (WHDH) A mother and daughter were arrested in New York after police said they were selling drugs out of the at-home daycare they run.

Neighbor Richard Wescott said Sheila Detaeye, 52, and her daughter Erin Siler ran the daycare at their house for about two years. Wescott said there was not much children at the daycare but he would see them outside from time to time.

Officials said undercover officers showed up to the house to buy heroin three different times. One of the times, multiple children were allegedly present inside.

“In a way, it didn’t surprise me. There’s a lot of traffic going in and out, daytime, nighttime,” said Wescott. “Seems like the lights were on up there all the time so it didn’t seem natural in that regard.”

Both women face multiple drugs charges.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)