NORTHAMPTON, MA (WHDH) — Massachusetts State Police say a naked drunken driver was arrested after going 105 mph on I-91 in a construction zone on Tuesday.

Troopers were notified of a pickup truck driving at high speeds in Northampton. When troopers responded to the area, police say they witnesses the suspect nearly collide with a box truck and change lanes without signaling.

Police say the truck then accelerated to 105 mph in a 45 mph construction zone. Police finally caught up with the truck when it slowed due to traffic.

A trooper stopped the truck and noticed the driver was not wearing any clothing. After requesting the driver put his pants on, police say the trooper asked for a license and registration. The driver was able to provide a license, but he couldn’t find his registration.

Police noted strong signs of alcohol consumption, along with an empty bottle in the back of the truck. Alexander Shanwenda, 24, of Chicopee, then failed several sobriety tests, according to police.

Shanwenda was placed under arrest on charges including operating under the influence of liquor, operating to endanger, marked lanes violation and speeding in a construction zone.

An inventory of the truck was conducted and police say troopers discovered two 6-packs of beer with four bottles missing, three bottles empty, and five full bottles left over.

Shanwedna will be arraigned in the Holyoke District Court.

