RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - A naked dummy was removed from a Halloween display at a Randolph park after a grandmother said it crossed the line.

Jan Emerson said she was walking with her grandson through Belcher Park on Saturday, where a haunted hayride with Halloween decorations had been set up. She said her grandson noticed the dummy and told her he thought it was inappropriate. The dummy, meant to be a zombie, was completely naked and anatomically correct.

Emerson said the dummy was on full display in front of a youth soccer league at the park and said she was surprised that it went unreported.

“There are a lot of kids, young kids, anywhere from the ages of 5 to 12 or even older and it’s just amazing nobody said anything,” said Emerson.

Randolph officials told 7News that the dummy was wearing clothes when the display was put together but someone stole the clothes off of it overnight on Friday. Police confiscated the dummy shortly after Emerson reported it.

