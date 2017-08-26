Naked man on nature trail tells police he was sunbathing

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Police have issued a summons to a naked man who startled a mother and her children on a nature trail in Waterville, Maine.

The man, 67-year-old Ricky Thompson told police he was sunbathing.

The woman described to police a “naked elderly man” with a walker, so police went to the scene assuming there was a medical issue Thursday morning.

Deputy Chief Bill Bonney told the Morning Sentinel that Thompson, of Waterville, was still completely naked when officers caught up with him. Bonney said police had received similar complaints in the past but were unable to substantiate them.

A phone number for Thompson couldn’t be located, and it was unknown if he had a lawyer.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)